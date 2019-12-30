|
|
|
EDIS (nee Green)
Margaret Passed away peacefully
in her sleep, on
December 17th, 2019, aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of the late Gerald,
loving mum of Vaughn and June Rosa, much loved nan of Lindi-an, Oliver
and Elise and dear mother-in-law
of Victoria and Craig.
Funeral service will be held at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium,
on Thursday 2nd January, at 11.15 a.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations gratefully received for
'Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice'
may be forwarded c/o
W.J. Hoyland & Co. Funeral Directors, 166 Mansfield Road, Intake,
Sheffield, S12 2AQ.
Published in The Star on Dec. 30, 2019