Fessey Margaret Of Handsworth, passed away peacefully in Calow Royal Hospital, Chesterfield.
Over the last six months Margaret
had stayed with her daughter Jayne
in Cutthorpe. Born in Scarborough, Margaret was pre-deceased by her husband Keith. She worked for years at the Huntsman Gardens School and then Greenland Middle School where she was a School Governor.
Margaret loved socialising, gardening, reading and walking but best of all spending time with friends and family.
She leaves her daughter Jayne and son-in-law David.
Grandaughters Hannah and Alex.
Sons-in-law Simon and Curt
and her Grandsons Jake and Vinny.
The funeral takes place at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on
12 February 2020 at 9.45am.
Donations please in lieu of flowers to Ashgate Hospice, Chesterfield.
Enquiries to H. Keeton
Funeral Directors, Sheffield
Tel:0114 2692785
Published in The Star on Feb. 7, 2020