Margaret Hepworth Notice
HEPWORTH nee Smith
MARGARET PATRICIA "PAT" Suddenly but peacefully on
Wednesday August 6th, aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ken,
very much loved mum of Linda,
and sister of the late Renee
and sister-in-law of the late Reg.
Loving Auntie of Alan, Christine,
Mark, Charlotte, George and Harry
and John and family in Dubai.
Service and cremation at
City Road Crematorium on
Wednesday August 26th at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only but
if wished donations payable to
'The Valerie Foundation'
(for Frontotemporal Dementia)
may be sent to John Heath & Sons,
Hollinsend Funeral Home,
354 Mansfield Road, Sheffield. S12 2AS
Published in The Star on Aug. 20, 2020
