Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Hutchinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Hutchinson

Notice Condolences

Margaret Hutchinson Notice
HUTCHINSON (née Marshall)
Margaret Rose Aged 85 years,
formerly of Norton Lees,
died peacefully on
1st January in Barnsley.
Beloved wife of the late Ivor,
loving mother of Lisa and John
and very dear grandma of James.
Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Monday 20th January at 3:30 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished , made payable to
'Parkinson's UK' may be sent to
Adam Heath, John Heath & Sons,
4-16 Earsham Street,
S4 7LS or online at
www.JohnHeath.co.uk

R.I.P
Published in The Star on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -