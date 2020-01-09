|
HUTCHINSON (née Marshall)
Margaret Rose Aged 85 years,
formerly of Norton Lees,
died peacefully on
1st January in Barnsley.
Beloved wife of the late Ivor,
loving mother of Lisa and John
and very dear grandma of James.
Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Monday 20th January at 3:30 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished , made payable to
'Parkinson's UK' may be sent to
Adam Heath, John Heath & Sons,
4-16 Earsham Street,
S4 7LS or online at
www.JohnHeath.co.uk
R.I.P
Published in The Star on Jan. 9, 2020