|
|
|
JENNINGS (née White)
Margaret Peacefully passed away on 10th January 2020.
Dearly loved fiancée of Bernard and the love of his life. Much loved sister of Christina, John and Kathleen,
a dear sister-in-law, niece and cousin.
Loving and caring 'Auntie Margaret' to her forty seven nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great great nieces and nephews. Dear godmother and a dear friend to so many.
Service to take place at Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel on Thursday 30th January at 12 noon. Family flowers only please, however, donations will be gratefully received for Bluebell Children's Hospice, Macmillan Cancer Support and Weston Park Hospital Cancer charity for which a box will be available at the service.
The family would like to thank
Dr Purohit, his team and staff at Weston Park Hospital for their care.
Published in The Star on Jan. 21, 2020