Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Judson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Judson

Notice Condolences

Margaret Judson Notice
JUDSON (née Bodfield)
MARGARET ROSE Peacefully on May 18th
aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harold.
Private cremation at
City Road Crematorium on
Thursday June 4th.
Family flowers only please,
if wished donations payable to
'Ascot Lodge' may be sent to John Heath & Sons, Hollinsend Funeral Home, 354, Mansfield Road, S12 2AS

As a mum you never caused a fuss
You loved and cared for all of us.
A cherished smile, a heart of gold.
To the dearest Mother
the world could hold..
Happy memories fond and true,
From us who thought the world of you.

A wonderful Mum to
Tony, Alan & Carol

A lovely Mother- in- Law to
Dawn, Stuart & Jeanette.

A much loved Nan to
Thomas & Jessica
Craig and Lyndsey
Christina, Faye & Roseanna.

A special Great-Nan to
Brady and Cody
Wyatt, Luna and Jasper

You will live in our hearts forever
Published in The Star on May 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -