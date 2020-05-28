|
JUDSON (née Bodfield)
MARGARET ROSE Peacefully on May 18th
aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harold.
Private cremation at
City Road Crematorium on
Thursday June 4th.
Family flowers only please,
if wished donations payable to
'Ascot Lodge' may be sent to John Heath & Sons, Hollinsend Funeral Home, 354, Mansfield Road, S12 2AS
As a mum you never caused a fuss
You loved and cared for all of us.
A cherished smile, a heart of gold.
To the dearest Mother
the world could hold..
Happy memories fond and true,
From us who thought the world of you.
A wonderful Mum to
Tony, Alan & Carol
A lovely Mother- in- Law to
Dawn, Stuart & Jeanette.
A much loved Nan to
Thomas & Jessica
Craig and Lyndsey
Christina, Faye & Roseanna.
A special Great-Nan to
Brady and Cody
Wyatt, Luna and Jasper
You will live in our hearts forever
Published in The Star on May 28, 2020