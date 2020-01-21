Home

Naylor Margaret Passed away peacefully on 5th January 2020
aged 90 years.
Mum, things aren't the same,
it's all too quiet without you,
but we still have the fun and fond memories of our lives together,
and all the good times we've shared.
These will never be forgotten.
Denise, Christina, Sharron,
Terry, Dave and Washer
Funeral Service to take place at Grenoside Crematorium North Chapel on Tuesday 28th January 2020 at 11am. Family flowers only please but donations to the
Motor Neurone Disease Association South Yorkshire Branch appreciated.
Published in The Star on Jan. 21, 2020
