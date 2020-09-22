|
Oakes Margaret
(née Longson) Passed away September the 14th after a long illness Beloved wife of Norman, cherished Mother of Helen and Jonathan, grandmother to Scarlet and Charlie and Mother-in-law to Idda.
God Bless you my love
and Rest in Peace.
The funeral service is to be held at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Thursday the 24th of September at 10am. No flowers please, donations to Blue Bell Wood Children's Hospice.
For more information contact Spire Funeral Services, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield S40 2ER. 01246 221555
Published in The Star on Sept. 22, 2020