|
|
|
Shipman (née Parkin)
Margaret Aged 78 years.
Peacefully on 10th March in Hospital.
Member of Lees Hall Golf Club
for over 60 years.
Beloved wife of Geoff.
Much loved mum of Jonathan and Nicola and a very dear grandma
and great grandma.
Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 24th March at 3.30pm.
No flowers please, if wished, donations payable to Weston Park Cancer Charity may be sent to Jason Heath,
John Heath and Sons,
Earsham Street, S4 7LS.
Published in The Star on Mar. 19, 2020