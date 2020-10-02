Home

Margaret Vaughan

Notice Condolences

Margaret Vaughan Notice
Vaughan Margaret Aged 90 years of Dore,
died on 25th September at
Eagle House Nursing Home after a short stay. Beloved wife of the late George and a much loved aunt,
great aunt and great, great aunt. Private cremation, a live stream will be available on Monday 12th October at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if wished made payable to "RNLI" may be sent to Adam Heath, John Heath & Sons,
4-16 Earsham Street, S4 7LS
or made online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in The Star on Oct. 2, 2020
