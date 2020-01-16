|
|
|
WELLS (née Ramsey)
Margaret Rose Passed away unexpectedly at home, on January 8th 2020,
aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of Philip, dearly loved by all family and friends.
Committal for family, will be held at
City Road Crematorium,
on Friday 31st January, followed by service and celebration of Margaret's life to be held at Gleadless Methodist Church at 11:30 a.m. Family flowers only please, donations gratefully received for 'Weston Park Cancer Charity'
may be given on the day, or forwarded c/o W.J. Hoyland & Co.
Funeral Directors, 166 Mansfield Road, Intake, Sheffield S12 2AQ.
Published in The Star on Jan. 16, 2020