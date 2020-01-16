Home

POWERED BY

Services
W. J. Hoyland & Co. Funeral Directors
166 Mansfield Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S12 2AQ
0114 239 0632
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Wells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Wells

Notice Condolences

Margaret Wells Notice
WELLS (née Ramsey)
Margaret Rose Passed away unexpectedly at home, on January 8th 2020,
aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of Philip, dearly loved by all family and friends.
Committal for family, will be held at
City Road Crematorium,
on Friday 31st January, followed by service and celebration of Margaret's life to be held at Gleadless Methodist Church at 11:30 a.m. Family flowers only please, donations gratefully received for 'Weston Park Cancer Charity'
may be given on the day, or forwarded c/o W.J. Hoyland & Co.
Funeral Directors, 166 Mansfield Road, Intake, Sheffield S12 2AQ.
Published in The Star on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -