Margery Medley

Margery Medley Notice
MEDLEY Margery Sadly passed away at Rotherham Hospital
on 22nd February 2020,
aged 99 years.
Margery will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday 19th March at Christ Church, Sheffield, S6 1LA at 10.30
followed by a committal at
Wisewood Cemetery, S6 6RR.
Donations in memory of Margery to Dementia UK maybe be handed
to the funeral director or sent c/o
Hannah Elliott, Maltby Independent Funeral Service, 17 - 19 Morrell St, Maltby, S66 7LL
Telephone 01709 815959
Published in The Star on Mar. 13, 2020
