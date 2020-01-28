Home

HAYWOOD Margit Of Kiveton Park, born in Klein Dohren, Germany sadly passed away on Wednesday January 1st 2020,
aged 88 years, after a short illness.

Dearly loved Wife of the late Graham, loving Mother of Graham, Ingrid, Dieter, Anita & Michael. Much loved Nan of Louise, Ian, Laura, Emily, Marcus, William and Zach.
Funeral service and committal to be held at Rotherham Crematorium
on 30th January at 10.15 am.
Family flowers only please. Donations
in lieu for British Heart Foundation.
Published in The Star on Jan. 28, 2020
