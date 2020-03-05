|
|
|
Sutcliffe (née Langton)
Marie 24/01/1953
Passed away peacefully at
St Luke's Hospice on
14th February 2020, aged 67.
Much loved wife of Ray, devoted mother to Kelly and the
late Dean and John.
Much loved nan to Ellie and Katie.
Funeral Service to take place at
City Road Crematorium on
Wednesday 11th March at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, given by collection
on the day, for St Luke's Hospice.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
I wrote your name in the sky,
but the wind blew it away.
I wrote your name in the sand,
but the waves washed it away.
So I wrote your name in my heart
where it will always stay.
Loving husband Ray.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
It only takes a little space
to write how much we miss you,
But it will take the rest of our lives
to forget the day we lost you.
Love always, Daughter Kelly and Phil, granddaughters Ellie and Katie.
Published in The Star on Mar. 5, 2020