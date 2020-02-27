Home

Marilyn Issatt

Marilyn Issatt Notice
ISSATT (née Rhodes)
Marilyn Passed away peacefully at the Nightingale Macmillan Unit Derby
on Friday 14th February 2020,
aged 82 years.
A loving Wife to the late David.
A much loved Mum to Simon and Jonathan, Mother in Law, Grandma
and a great friend to many.

A celebration of Marilyn's life will be held at Trent Valley Crematorium
at 4.30pm on Friday 6th March.
Flowers welcome or, if desired, donations may be given in lieu to
NMU General (Fund Number 14001).
All enquiries to Wilkinson Bros Ltd, Alfreton. Tel (01773) 811371.
Published in The Star on Feb. 27, 2020
