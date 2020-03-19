|
|
|
Guy (née Lomas)
Marion Sadly passed away on
11th March in NGH, aged 91.
Wife of the late Arthur and the close partner of the late Derek for over
30 years. A much loved and cherished Mum of Kathleen and Brian and
Step-Mum to the late Patricia.
Mum-in-law of Alan, Jackie and
the late Harry. The precious Nan of Kris, Wesley, Rebecca, Guy, Ian, Kim and Tony. A special Great and Great Great-Nan and Auntie. Beloved Sister of Ernest and Sister-in-law of Joan.
Night Night, God Bless Mum xx.
Free from pain,
safe in the arms of Jesus.
Service at Christ Church, Pitsmoor
on Monday 06th April at 2.00pm
followed by committal at Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel at 2.30pm. Donations in lieu of flowers to St Luke's Hospice. Due to the current health restrictions, regrettably close family only please.
Published in The Star on Mar. 19, 2020