|
|
|
Dearing (Née Henley) Marjorie Aged 70 years,
passed away suddenly at home on the 31st May.
Loving Wife of Francis, devoted Mum to Louise, Claire and Simon, Mum-in-Law to Mark, Rob and Anna, adored little Nannan of Holly, Jack, Felix, Minnie, Reuben, Fern and Eden, and youngest Sister of Joy and Susan.
Private funeral service to be held at
Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel, on Monday 22nd June at 1pm.
Family flowers only but, if wished, donations may be sent to
G&M Lunt Funeral Directors for the British Heart Foundation.
We are broken hearted but know how lucky we were to have had you in our lives. The kindest, most loving lady
who was simply adored by everyone who knew her.
Published in The Star on June 11, 2020