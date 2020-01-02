Home

Marjorie Hemming

Notice Condolences

Marjorie Hemming Notice
HEMMING Marjorie (Madge) Passed away peacefully on
December 14th, 2019 aged 95 years. Beloved Wife of the late Ernest
(for 65 years). Dear Mum of Eric and Marilyn. Dear Mother in law,
Nannan and Great Grandmother.
The Funeral Service will take place at
City Road Crematorium on
Thursday January 9th at 11.45am.
No flowers by request please.
Donations in memory of Marjorie
made payable for the
Yorkshire Air Ambulance Service
may be given at the Service
or sent to H. Keeton Funeral Directors, Highfield Lane,
Handsworth, Sheffield, S13 9NA

Reunited Forever
Published in The Star on Jan. 2, 2020
