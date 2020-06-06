|
Taylor Mark Andrew Passed away on
18th May 2020,
aged 53 years.
Dearly loved son of June
and the late Geoff.
Snatched away too soon
but will always live in our hearts.
Rest in peace alongside your Dad.
Love you always Mom x
Private cremation at Grenoside Crematorium on 11th June at 4pm. Donations, in lieu of flowers,
to NGH Palliative Care Unit,
may be sent directly.
We sat beside your bedside
Our hearts were crushed and sore
We did our duty to the end
Til we could do no more
In tears we watched you sinking
We watched you fade away
And though our hearts were breaking
We knew you could not stay
You left behind some aching hearts
That loved you most sincere
We never shall and never will
Forget you
Love you always, fly safe
Lorraine, family and grandchildren xxx
Special Dad
A smile for all and a heart of gold
One of the best this world could hold
Never selfish, always kind
A beautiful memory left behind
Love you Always
Alex xxx
Always a smile, instead of a frown
Always a hand when one is down
Always true, thoughtful and kind
Wonderful memories you left behind
So much to live for
Remembered forever
Love Von, Glenn & Family xx
Published in The Star on June 6, 2020