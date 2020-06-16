Home

NEWMAN Martin John Suddenly on 16th May 2020.
He was the dearly loved and
cherished husband of Marilyn.
Dearly loved father to Emily and Lee and grandfather to Isabella.
As we are unable to have a church service due to lockdown there will
be a service at the graveside at 12:00pm on Thursday 18th June at
City Road Cemetery Catholic Side conducted by Fr Paul.

Martin, I am truly broken
as are Emily and Lee.
You were the love of my life.
How will I live without you?
I know we will be together
again one day.
Until then, God bless.
- Your loving wife Marilyn
Published in The Star on June 16, 2020
