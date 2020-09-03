Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Cooper

Notice Condolences

Mary Cooper Notice
Cooper (née Martin).
Mary Ann Passed away peacefully
on 27th August 2020
aged 84 years.
Loving wife to Trevor, beloved
Mum to Julie and Louise.
Devoted Nannan to Siobhan, Rebecca & Shannon and Great Nannan to Edward & Eloise.
A private family service to take place on Tuesday 15th September 2020 at Grenoside Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu for Cathedral Archer Project may be made online at www.peacefunerals.co.uk
/tributes-donations
Published in The Star on Sept. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -