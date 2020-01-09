Home

Hollinsend Funeral Home
354 Mansfield Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S12 2AS
0114 265 7474
Mary Glossop Notice
GLOSSOP née Haselhurst
Mary Peacefully on January 2nd,
aged 90 years.
Devoted wife of 53 years of the late Bob.
Dearly loved mum of Sue and Steve,
cherished mum-in-law of Gill, Roley and Paul. Adored nan, nanan and nanny of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A much loved aunty. Service and cremation
at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Tuesday January 14th at 9.45am.
Family flowers only, if wished
donations payable to 'Dementia UK'
may be given on the day.
Enquiries to Hollinsend Funeral Home. Tel: 0114 2657474
Published in The Star on Jan. 9, 2020
