Haddock Mary Died on 19th December 2019 at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, aged 81 years.
Loving and beloved Wife of Roy.
Much loved Mum, Sister, Nan,
Great Nan and friend.
Funeral Service will take place at 11am on 20th January 2020 at City Road Cemetery, Sheffield.
All family and friends are welcome.
A celebration of Mary's life will be held at the Fairway Inn at Birley from 12.30pm onwards and lunch will be provided. No flowers please, but a donation towards Cancer Research would be very much appreciated.
My dearest Mum, miss you, love you, but I take great comfort knowing you're back with Dad.
Love always, Lee, Nicol, Amy & Emily.
My Mum, my first friend,
my best friend.
My heart is broken, I am broken.
Loved forever, forever loved.
Lisa & Darren, Cassie, Lee,
Danny & Aimee xx
Shine bright Nannie Mary.
Love you, Gracie & Peanut xx
Mum, our rock, our heart, our love.
You were our everything.
Jason, Kelly, Benjie, Chloe, Josh, Abbie, Gracie, Morgan and Kacie.
Mum leaves behind a loving
(if somewhat dysfunctional!) family that she and Dad were always sooo very proud of. She was famous for not holding back her opinion and a knack for telling it like it is. She always told you the truth, even if it wasn't what you wanted to hear.
She loved us all fiercely and always forgave every transgression…
no mean feat in a family as big as ours.
I am a strong woman because a strong woman raised me. Every day I become a little bit more like my Mum…
and I couldn't be prouder of that.
I think about calling her 10 times a day.
I miss you Ma, more than words could ever say. Kaz, Paul, Dan, Jamie, Vicki, Sam and xfB
Published in The Star on Jan. 8, 2020