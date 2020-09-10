|
|
|
Langan Dr Mary Winifred 18 October 1932 -
26 August 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Michael, loving mother to John, Catherine and Marie, mother in law
to Anne and Mike, grandmother
to Sophie and Qays.
Passed away peacefully at home aged 87 and will forever missed. Funeral at Our Lady and St Thomas Catholic Church, Meadowhead, Sheffield on Wednesday 16 September 2020 at 1.15pm, followed by burial at Abbey Lane Cemetery. Family flowers only, kind donations payable to the Alzheimer's Society can be sent to G&M Lunt Funeral Directors, 1-13 Camping Lane, Sheffield S8 0GB.
Requiescat in pace.
Published in The Star on Sept. 10, 2020