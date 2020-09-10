Home

POWERED BY

Services
G & M Lunt Funeral Directors
1-13 Camping Lane
Sheffield , South Yorkshire S8 0GB
0114 2745508
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Langan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Langan

Notice Condolences

Mary Langan Notice
Langan Dr Mary Winifred 18 October 1932 -
26 August 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Michael, loving mother to John, Catherine and Marie, mother in law
to Anne and Mike, grandmother
to Sophie and Qays.
Passed away peacefully at home aged 87 and will forever missed. Funeral at Our Lady and St Thomas Catholic Church, Meadowhead, Sheffield on Wednesday 16 September 2020 at 1.15pm, followed by burial at Abbey Lane Cemetery. Family flowers only, kind donations payable to the Alzheimer's Society can be sent to G&M Lunt Funeral Directors, 1-13 Camping Lane, Sheffield S8 0GB.
Requiescat in pace.
Published in The Star on Sept. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -