|
|
|
Liversidge Mary Evangeline Passed away peacefully at
Home Meadow Sands Care Home Skegness on Friday 9th October
Aged 84 years.
Dearly loved Wife of the late
Jack. Loving Mum to Kath & Alan,
Jacqui & Russ. Beloved Nannan
to Aimee, Kyle, Clark, Georgie,
Michelle & Simon.
Mary will be sadly missed
and fondly remembered by
all her family and friends.
Mary's funeral service will take
place at Alford crematorium on
Thursday 22nd October at 12:00 noon,
Attendees by invitation only.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired to Dementia UK,
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street
Skegness PE25 2BB
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors
.co.uk
