LUPTON Mary Peacefully passed away
at Ackroyd House
on April 8th aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of the late Colin,
Mary will be sadly missed by her daughters Maureen and Carol,
sons in law Pete and Ray,
grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends.
Funeral to be held at Handsworth Cemetery on 28/4/2020 at 14:00pm for close family only. The family would like to thank all staff at Ackroyd House Care Home for their care of Mary
while she was in their care.
There will be a celebration of
Mary's life at a future date.
Published in The Star on Apr. 23, 2020