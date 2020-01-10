|
|
|
Murphy Mary
(nee Hunt) Passed away peacefully on the 14th December 2019 in The Royal Hallamshire Hospital,
aged 92.
A much loved Wife, Mum and Nannan.
Rest in peace.
Funeral service to be held on
Friday 17th of January at St Thomas More Catholic Church at 11:00am, followed by burial at City Road Cemetery at 12:00pm.
Donations, in lieu of flowers,
may be given on the day to
Sheffield Children's Hospital.
Enquiries c/o Coop Funeralcare, Herries Road, 2852984.
Published in The Star on Jan. 10, 2020