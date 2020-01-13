|
|
|
Thompson Mary Died peacefully in her sleep on Christmas Eve 2019
aged 96.
Dearly loved wife of the late Cyril,
mum of the late Jeffrey, mother in law of Ann and gram of Lydia and
'auntie Mary' and friend to many.
A truly wonderful lady,
we will miss your warmth,
sparkle and funny stories.
Many thanks to the caring team at Haythorne Place Nursing Home
who made Mary comfortable
during her final weeks.
A funeral service will take place at Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel on Monday 20th January 2020
at 1.30pm. Refreshments after
the service will be served at
the Clockhouse Tea Rooms.
Close family flowers only please, donations to SRSF Blind Mappin Street. A donation box will be available at
the crematorium.
Published in The Star on Jan. 13, 2020