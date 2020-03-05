|
De Vall (née Marsden)
Maureen Aged 78 years of Fulwood,
died peacefully on 27th February
in hospital. Loving wife of Michael,
mother to Paul, Mark, David, Sharon, Angela and Nicola and nan of Thomas, Georgia, Edward, Jack and Alex.
Service at Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel on Tuesday 17th March at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if wished, made payable to either "Diabetes UK" or "Weston Park Cancer Charity" may be sent to
Adam Heath, John Heath & Sons,
4-16 Earsham Street, S4 7LS or made online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in The Star on Mar. 5, 2020