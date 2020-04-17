|
|
|
Elliott (Née Congreve) Maureen Passed away in the
Northern General Hospital on
April 5th, aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of Terry, a loving mum of Dawn and the late Lesley, also a much loved mother in law, nannan and dear sister to Lynn.
A private service only.
A memorial service will take place
at a later date. Donations in memory
of Maureen for Multiple Sclerosis Society may be sent
c/o G & M Lunt, 1-13 Camping Lane,
Sheffield, S8 0GB.
-
Maureen, my beautiful, gentle, loving wife. For 62 years we lived, loved,
laughed and cried together.
You bravely battled multiple sclerosis for 30 years but your love for your family always burned bright.
Though we are apart, I'll be with you
for the rest of my days until then, goodbye my darling, God Bless.
I love you, Terry x
-
Mum, if I could have only one more day, just one more day, I would tell you how much I love you, I would thank you for loving me too. If I could have only one more day, just one more day, I would take your hand and watch you smile and tell me everything will be okay, if I could only have just one more day .
Your heartbroken daughter Dawn and Lee x
-
Good night, God Bless Nan.
Love Jake x
-
Our hearts ache in sadness and secret tears flow, what it means to lose you no-one will ever know.
All our love Lynn and Neil x
-
Happy memories remain in our
hearts forever. God Bless Nan.
Love Maurice, Claire and Richard x
Published in The Star on Apr. 17, 2020