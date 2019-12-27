Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Howson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Howson

Notice Condolences

Maureen Howson Notice
Howson (née Haddington)
Maureen Passed away on
Tuesday 17th December,
aged 81 years. Beloved wife of Peter,
loving mum of Jean and a much loved gran of Amy and Sophie.
Our sincere thanks go to everyone involved in her care on Ward G2
of the Royal Hallamshire Hospital.
Funeral service and cremation at
City Road Crematorium on
Tuesday 7th January at 3.15pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired made payable to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o G Mirfin & Son,
2 Manvers Road, Beighton, Sheffield, S20 1AY, Tel. 0114 2692933
Published in The Star on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -