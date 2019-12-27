|
|
|
Howson (née Haddington)
Maureen Passed away on
Tuesday 17th December,
aged 81 years. Beloved wife of Peter,
loving mum of Jean and a much loved gran of Amy and Sophie.
Our sincere thanks go to everyone involved in her care on Ward G2
of the Royal Hallamshire Hospital.
Funeral service and cremation at
City Road Crematorium on
Tuesday 7th January at 3.15pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired made payable to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o G Mirfin & Son,
2 Manvers Road, Beighton, Sheffield, S20 1AY, Tel. 0114 2692933
Published in The Star on Dec. 27, 2019