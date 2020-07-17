Home

Maureen Moger

Notice Condolences

Moger Maureen Christina Died suddenly on the
9th July 2020.
Loving Mother of Simon,
Nannan to Emily,
Sister to Kevin and Sheila.
Due to COVID restrictions
a private burial will be held on
Wednesday 22nd July at 10.00am at
Wisewood Cemetery. Thanks to Bespoke Care, Sheffield Community Mental Health Team,
Sheffield Teaching Hospitals and
Carmel Care Centre for all their support over recent years and months. Any donations should be kindly
made to Carmel Care Centre.
Published in The Star on July 17, 2020
