Niemyski Maureen On January 12th, peacefully in York Hospital, aged 90.
Wife of the late Mick, much loved mum of Lindsay and the late Sue. Mother in law to Allan and much loved nan of Gavin and Amber, Teresa and Kevan, Richard and Petra, Jordan and Stacey, Lewis, Rachel and Chris and great nan to Lyla, Alex and Archie.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday February 5th at
York Crematorium at 11 a.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations received in memory of Maureen will be for The RNIB.
Enquiries to Chapman Medd Funeral Directors, Easingwold
Tel 01347 821370.
Published in The Star on Jan. 28, 2020
