Maureen Thomas

Maureen Thomas Notice
Thomas (née Gill)
Maureen Aged 83 years of Gleadless.
Passed away on 19th May in hospital after a long illness.
Loving wife of the late Joe, much loved mother of David, devoted Nannan of Ryan, dear to Caroline, dear sister of Terry and sister in law Christine. Beloved sister to Jenny who will miss her sorely and a truly wonderful auntie to Kate, Laura, Stuart and their families.
Private cremation.
Donations if wished, for the
Sheffield Autistic Society may be made online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in The Star on May 27, 2020
