Biggerstaff (née Street)
Mavis Passed away peacefully in Pingley Court care home on 3rd June 2020, aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late Eric,
a loving mum of Christine, Andrea
and the late Stephen, mother in law of Carol, Neil and Keith, a much loved Nan of Rachael, Robert and Nicola and a loving big Nan also a dear sister to Julie.
A private cremation service is to take place. Donations in lieu for
St Luke's Hospice may be sent c/o
G&M Lunt, 36 Abbey Lane, Sheffield,
S8 0GB
Published in The Star on June 5, 2020
