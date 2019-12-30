|
|
|
WATSON (nee Boardman)
Maxine Passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by family on Tuesday 17th December after a short illness that she fought with
true bravery. She was 56 years old.
Funeral service to be held at
Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel on Thursday 2nd January at 2pm followed by buffet, refreshments
and memories at S.W.F.C.
Family flowers only please,
donations for Weston Park Hospital Ward 3 Comfort Fund and
Cancer Research UK will be
gratefully received on the day
or cheques made out to those
charities may be sent to
Stannington Funeral Home,
98 Oldfield Road, Sheffield, S6 6DW.
Max was an incredible mother,
a brilliant wife, a fantastic daughter, sister, niece, cousin, auntie, relative
and friend........but above all she was just a very, very good human being.
Kind, caring, loving, generous,
funny (very funny), friendly,
creative, practical, home maker,
hostess, Lead Dental Nurse at
Charles Clifford Dental Hospital.
For 37 years we were together,
friends, lovers and a pair.
You will always be deep in my heart
for the best of times and for what you gave me there are no words but
my eternal love and thanks. Alan.
We only get one Mom per lifetime and mine gave me a lifetime's worth of love. The most selfless, warm and caring woman; life won't be the same without her. Her sense of humour and limitless support for those around her will be enormously missed.
With all my heart until the next time, Evan.
My gorgeous sister.
Nothing will ever be the same
without you. We were supposed
to grow old together and share
a lifetime of love and memories.
I'm heartbroken and will miss you every day. Love you always,
Tracy, Carl and Mitchell.
My beautiful, creative, talented
Auntie Max. You loved flowers and
things that sparkled; perfume
and wearing your lipstick.
There was never a dull moment
when you were around and I'm so
lucky I got to call you my Auntie.
Love always, Sach.
Maxine, our very much loved
sister-in-law who will be sadly
missed by all of us. God bless.
Jack, Christine, Dawn, Greg and Marie, Shaw and Lisa, all eight grandchildren and our one great grandchild.
Published in The Star on Dec. 30, 2019