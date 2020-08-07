Home

Michael Benson Notice
BENSON Michael Edward Sadly passed away on
20th July 2020, aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of
the late Patricia Ann.
Private service at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on
Friday, 14th August at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Any kind donations may be sent direct to the British Heart Foundation.

Upright, and just in all his ways
Faithful, true to the end of his days.
In silence he suffered
In patience he bore
Till God called him home
To suffer no more.
Sleep tight big brother.
Your loving sister Gloria,
brother Mel and families.
Published in The Star on Aug. 7, 2020
