Brown Michael Sadly died suddenly, aged 69 years,
on March 18th in Northern General Hospital, surrounded by his loved ones.
Michael was a loving husband to Jean, an irreplaceable father to Rebecca,
a devoted grandfather to Summer Jude and Phoebe Jean, an uncle,
a brother and a friend to many.
The service will be held on Friday
3rd of April at City Road, but with
great sadness, only immediate family
will be able to be present due to the circumstances we are currently facing.
A wake will be arranged at a later date to celebrate the life of William Michael
Brown. He will be truly missed by
all his family. xxx
Published in The Star on Mar. 26, 2020