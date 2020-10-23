|
Clarke Michael Peter Of Shiregreen, Sheffield passed away on
Thursday October 15th 2020 after reaching the age of 76 years old.
Michael was born on July 17th 1944 to Burtram and Minnie Clarke, in the same home that he peacefully left this earth from, while comforted by his wife, Glennis Clarke and family.
Michael was a caring husband and a wonderful example and teacher to her children, their grandchildren and their great-grandchildren. He was a hard working and honest Yorkshireman, an engineer and businessman whose passion for truth, debate and his fellow countrymen is a loss to us all.
A memorial service will be held at Grenoside South Chapel at 3:30pm on Tuesday October 27th, followed by a walk around his favourite place from the Upper Derwent Visitors Centre, Ladybower, where we will return him to one fair day soon. Donations to go towards Glennis' cruise.
Published in The Star on Oct. 23, 2020