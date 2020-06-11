Home

DIXON Michael Howard Died suddenly at home on Thursday May 21st 2020.
Much loved father to Alex,
loving brother to Ian, Andrea, Malcolm & James, brother-in-law to Peter, Jenny, Julie & Liz, uncle to Frances, Katy, Sarah, Ben & Hannah,
Private Family Funeral.
Share happy memories of Michael as we say goodbye on Monday 15th June at Hutcliffe Wood Road Crematorium at 10:30am. Family Flowers only.
Donations, if you wish, to Diabetes UK or via a Just Giving Page set up in Michael's memory:
http://www.justgiving.com/
James-Dixon37
Published in The Star on June 11, 2020
