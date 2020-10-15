|
Eastwood Michael John Passed away peacefully in
Alpine Lodge Care Home
On 29th September 2020
aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of Betty,
devoted dad, to Chris, Nick, and Sarah.
Much loved grandad and
great grandad to his grandchildren
and great granddaughter.
Funeral Service will take place at
Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel
on Wednesday 21st October at 12.00.
Donations to Stroke Unit can be
given on the day or sent c/o
Eric Eyre Funeral Service,
2-4 Mortomley Lane, High Green,
S35 3HR.
Published in The Star on Oct. 15, 2020