Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eric Eyre Funeral Service
Mortomley House
High Green, Sheffield, South Yorkshire S35 3HR
0114 284 8202
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020
12:00
Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Eastwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Eastwood

Notice Condolences

Michael Eastwood Notice
Eastwood Michael John Passed away peacefully in
Alpine Lodge Care Home
On 29th September 2020
aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of Betty,
devoted dad, to Chris, Nick, and Sarah.
Much loved grandad and
great grandad to his grandchildren
and great granddaughter.
Funeral Service will take place at
Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel
on Wednesday 21st October at 12.00.
Donations to Stroke Unit can be
given on the day or sent c/o
Eric Eyre Funeral Service,
2-4 Mortomley Lane, High Green,
S35 3HR.
Published in The Star on Oct. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eric Eyre Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -