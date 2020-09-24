Home

Michael Fermer

Michael Fermer Notice
Fermer Reverend Michael Passed away peacefully on 11th September 2020,
aged 89 years.
Loving husband of Marie,
much loved father of John, Rachel and Neil and also a dear father in law, grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service to take place at
St Margaret's Church, Wincobank on Wednesday 30th September at 12.45pm followed by cremation at Grenoside Crematorium North Chapel at 2.00.pm. Family flowers only by request, donations to Alzheimer's Society may be given on the day or sent to Eric Eyre Funeral Service,
High Green, Sheffield, S35 3HR.
Published in The Star on Sept. 24, 2020
