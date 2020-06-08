|
|
|
HIBBERT Michael Ernest Passed away peacefully in the Northern General Hospital on May 22nd, 2020
aged 86 years.
Much loved Father of Angela,
Ann Marie, Christine & Christopher,
loving Grandfather to Tom & James,
much loved Brother of Valerie,
dear Friend of Doreen and
beloved Husband of the late Gwen.
Mike was President of the
Friendship 10-pin Bowling League,
of which he was a member
for over 50 years.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Due to the current circumstances,
a private family service will take place
at The North Chapel
of Grenoside Crematorium (Sheffield)
on Monday 15th June at 14.00.
The service will be streamed,
for details contact Co-op Funeralcare
on 0114 285 2984.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to St Peter's Church,
Ellesmere, Sheffield.
A celebration of Mike's life will follow once restrictions are lifted, to which all family and friends will be welcome.
A big thank you to all the medical staff of the Palliative Care Ward who cared for Mike during his last few weeks of his life.
Published in The Star on June 8, 2020