HOSKINS Michael John Passed away suddenly
on 13th June 2020,
aged 82 years in the Northern General Hospital.
Loving husband of Janet, father to Ian and Jennifer and grandfather to Jessica and Jack.
Private cremation at Hutcliffe Wood
on Friday 3rd July at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please but, donations if desired made payable to
"Weston Park Cancer Charity"
may be sent to
Tomlinson & Windley,
271 Western Road,
S10 1LE or online at
www.tomlinsonwindley.co.uk
Published in The Star on June 25, 2020