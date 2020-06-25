Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Hoskins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Hoskins

Notice Condolences

Michael Hoskins Notice
HOSKINS Michael John Passed away suddenly
on 13th June 2020,
aged 82 years in the Northern General Hospital.
Loving husband of Janet, father to Ian and Jennifer and grandfather to Jessica and Jack.

Private cremation at Hutcliffe Wood
on Friday 3rd July at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please but, donations if desired made payable to
"Weston Park Cancer Charity"
may be sent to
Tomlinson & Windley,
271 Western Road,
S10 1LE or online at
www.tomlinsonwindley.co.uk
Published in The Star on June 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -