MACKINDER Michael (Mick) Passed away peacefully in hospital on 25th March 2020, aged 82 years.
Loving husband of Margaret,
a dear dad to Gavin, Garry, Beverley and uncle to Morgan. A father in law
to Lynn & Claire, a cherished
grandad to Thomas, Katie,
Joshua, Harry & Sam.
A private family funeral will take place, followed by a Memorial Service to be
announced at a later date.
Family flowers only please,
donations may be sent direct to the Alzheimer's Society.

Your battle is over
You are at rest
In heavenly love abiding.
Published in The Star on Apr. 9, 2020
