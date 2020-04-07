|
Ryalls Michael John Passed away suddenly in hospital on March 28th 2020,
aged 61 years.
Beloved Husband of Stephanie,
much loved Dad of Joseph,
A loving Brother in Law and Uncle.
A Private Service and
Cremation to take place.
Mike, you were a husband in a million,
Why did you have to go?
You meant the whole world to me,
I really loved you so.
You were, honourable and true,
In all your ways,
Hardworking, loving and faithful,
To the end of your days.
For 33 years your life was
linked to my own,
You're still all mine to remember,
A husband proud to own.
We were the best team ever,
No words can heal the pain of my loss.
Heartbroken,
Your devastated Steffus xxx
To my Hero, my Father and my friend.
I shall take your wisdom with me always and will remember that, although we have triumphs and disasters, I must treat those two impostors just the same.
Love your Son xxx
We often think of bygone days,
When we were all together,
The family chain is broken now,
But memories live forever:
To us he has not gone away,
Nor has he travelled far.
Just entered God's eternal home,
And left the gate ajar.
Love Chez and Doc x
No farewell words were spoken,
no time to say goodbye.
You were gone before we knew it,
and only God can tell us why.
It broke our hearts to lose you,
but you didn't go alone,
for part of us went with you,
the day God called you home.
Love Kathie & Kev,
James & Jess, Adam & Lisa x
He had a nature you could
not help loving,
And a heart that was purer than gold,
And to those who knew
him and loved him,
His memory will never grow cold,
Love Becky, Kerry, Jess,
Millie and Luke x
Your presence we miss
Your memory we treasure,
Loving you always,
Forgetting you never.
Love Charlotte, Steve and Miles x
A silent thought, a secret tear,
Keeps his memory ever dear,
Time takes away the edge of grief.
But memory turns back every leaf.
Love Chloe and Harry x
Good night, God bless,
A spade is a spade.
Love Tony, Sue and Family xxx
Goodnight, God bless
Love Roy x
Published in The Star on Apr. 7, 2020