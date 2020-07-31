|
|
|
Spriggs Michael Andrew Peacefully on July 27th, aged 59 years.
Soul mate of Bev, devoted
dad to Michael and William,
father-in-law to Charlie and Becky
and a proud grandad to
Ollie, Tom and Ellie.
Due to current restrictions
a family service will take place at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
on Monday August 10th.
Family flowers only but, if wished, donations payable to 'Weston Park Cancer Charity' or 'St. Luke's Hospice' may be sent to John Heath & Sons, Hollinsend Funeral Home,
354 Mansfield Road, Sheffield,
S12 2AS or made on line at
www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in The Star on July 31, 2020