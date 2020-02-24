|
Turner Michael 24th February 1960.
What would I give to clasp his hand,
His happy face to see,
To hear his voice and see his smile,
That meant so much to me.
The rolling stream of life rolls on.
But still the vacant chair
Recalls the love, the voice, the smile
Of my Dad who once sat there.
A big Happy 60th Birthday Dad
I hope you're having a great time up there and looking down on us all x
We all love and miss you so so much and we wish you were still here with us.
Love you millions and billions
Leah -Jessica xx
Published in The Star on Feb. 24, 2020